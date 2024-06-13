Recipes
Best Grilled Chicken Salad
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Tofu Tzatziki Bowls
What’s More Popular in Your State: Tea or Coffee?

In 31 states, tea reigns supreme.

June 13, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

It may seem like the United States is a nation of coffee drinkers, given how we all go around clutching our cups of joe like crutches on our daily commutes and midday breaks. But a new report on coffee and tea trends across all 50 states released by the restaurant point of sale and management system Toast has revealed a surprising finding: Tea is actually more popular than regular coffee in the majority of states – 31 of them, to be precise.

Toast parsed sales data from about 112,000 quick-service restaurants and cafes between April 28, 2023, and March 31, 2024, across the U.S. Its goal: to determine which of 10 different types of coffee and tea beverages — regular coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, mocha, latte, cappuccino, espresso, Americano, tea and milk tea — were the most popular in each state. The answers varied by region.

“There was a clear divide, with the Northeast mostly favoring regular coffee as their go-to caffeinated beverage,” the firm concluded. “The Midwest and Western United States were split, with some states favoring tea, while much of the South and Southwest were team tea all the way.”

It’s worth noting that drinks in the “tea” category included iced tea, black tea, herbal tea and specialty tea, which is a lot of different teas combined into one, whereas the coffee category was broken down a bit further. All the same, differences emerged.

“Regular coffee” ranked high in Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

“Tea,” meanwhile, took the top spot in every other state.

In most states, “Latte” ranked third — behind regular coffee and tea — but not in all of them. Latte slid into second place, just behind tea, in Hawaii, Idaho and Washington; it was second only to regular coffee in Montana.

“Mocha,” meanwhile, ranked third in Alaska, Idaho and Oregon. In New Hampshire, “Iced Coffee” was the third most popular caffeinated beverage.

Incidentally, Toast also crunched the numbers on how much people are paying for their coffee and tea beverages across the country. In the first quarter of 2024, on average, across the U.S., customers shelled out $3.08 for a cup of regular coffee, $5.14 for cold brew, $5.46 for a latte and $3.74 for tea.

However, customers in some states paid more than others. In Hawaii, people paid more for their coffee than anywhere else — about $4.89 a cup, 59 percent higher than the national average. Coffee was around $3.88 a cup, 26 percent higher than the national average, in California, the second most expensive state. Hawaii and California were also the most expensive and second most expensive, respectively, when it came to the price of tea.

Coffee is cheapest, meanwhile, in Nebraska. A cup of joe in that state goes for 31 percent lower than the national average — only $2.12 on average. Road trip to Omaha or Lincoln for a quick cup, anyone?

Next Up

Pepperidge Farm Turned This Trendy Tea Drink into a Milano Cookie

Earl Grey fans will want to try this sweet take on the London Fog.

You May Accidentally Be Having More Caffeine Than You Realize

While it’s simple to keep track of the number of caffeinated drinks you have in a day, the stimulant has been making its way into more foods.

How to Order a Medicine Ball at Starbucks

Previously a secret off-menu item, this fan-favorite goes by several names.

Starbucks Introduces Another Holiday Drink: Iced, Merry Mint White Mocha

The seasonal lineup just got even sweeter.

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month

The chain is offering the deal on all fall drinks in September.

Dunkin’ Spiked Will Soon Be Available in Twice as Many States

The doughnut chain’s boozy coffee and tea lines are expanding, months after its ‘explosive launch.’ Here’s where you’ll be able to find it.

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much Caffeine?

Can’t go without that morning latte or afternoon soda, but worried you’re overloading on caffeine? Here’s how to assess your daily dose.

A Guide to Tea Etiquette in the Gilded Age

Here's how you'd need to dress, eat and socialize — could you succeed in following all the rules? Plus, the producers of HBO Original The Gilded Age reveal what went into recreating this 19th-century custom in season 2.

Related Pages