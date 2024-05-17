Recipes
Fettuccini with Walnuts and Parsley
Uber’s New Student Membership Program Makes Delivery Deals Sweeter

College students can get discounts on spots like Starbucks, Domino’s and Taco Bell.

May 17, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

1437684530

Photo by: blackCAT/Getty Images

blackCAT/Getty Images

Rideshare apps are an undeniable convenience, offering everything from a ride home to dinner delivery at the push of a button.

However, the convenience that rideshare apps offer can sometimes get pricey, and that can be prohibitive for those on a budget – like many college students. The crux of the matter is these very same students are also perhaps some of the ones who need these apps most. As students are always pressed for time, juggling schoolwork on top of everything else in life, Uber has a new subscription-based program with the college set in mind.

Uber One for Students is a newly announced student version of the Uber One program that is half the price of the traditional program. Students pay $4.99 per month or $48 per year and get discounts on various food spots.

The regular Uber One program has been around since late 2021, and offers those who pay a monthly or annual subscription discounts and special promo codes on everything from Uber Eats to rides in the app. The student program will do all that as well, but by partnering with popular college delivery spots, such as Starbucks, Domino’s and Taco Bell, to offer unique deals. This includes five percent off all orders daily at Starbucks (from 12 to 6 p.m.), as well as a free Refresher beverage on Mondays with a $15+ purchase; as well as five percent off all orders at Taco Bell daily, and a free soft taco with a $20 spend on Tuesdays. Domino’s is offering a daily five percent discount, as well as an offer of free pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread every Wednesday for those who spend over $20.

Anyone who has ever used the traditional Uber One program will see a lot of similarities. However, the student program seems to offer more – and at half the price. That includes $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats orders as well as select discounts on Uber Eats orders and participating grocery stores.

Rationalizing that afternoon latte has just gotten easier than ever.

