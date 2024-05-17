Uber’s New Student Membership Program Makes Delivery Deals Sweeter

The regular Uber One program has been around since late 2021, and offers those who pay a monthly or annual subscription discounts and special promo codes on everything from Uber Eats to rides in the app. The student program will do all that as well, but by partnering with popular college delivery spots, such as Starbucks, Domino’s and Taco Bell, to offer unique deals. This includes five percent off all orders daily at Starbucks (from 12 to 6 p.m.), as well as a free Refresher beverage on Mondays with a $15+ purchase; as well as five percent off all orders at Taco Bell daily, and a free soft taco with a $20 spend on Tuesdays. Domino’s is offering a daily five percent discount, as well as an offer of free pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread every Wednesday for those who spend over $20.