Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's Prime Day deals usually start before the official start of Prime Day, and we have similar expectations for the Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon shoppers will likely find Amazon devices, TVs, and subscriptions to Amazon Music, Wondery+, IMDbPro, Amazon Live and Audible Premium on sale. Plus, Prime members will be able to snag discounts on groceries with Amazon Fresh Store benefits. We'll be keeping an eye on some of our favorite kitchen brands including Le Creuset, Vitamix, KitchenAid and Instant Brands for sales and deals, too. You'll also find home and electronic deals you don't want to miss in the days leading up to Prime Day. The official Prime Fall Deals Event start date is October 11 at 12am PDT.