Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
If you missed Prime Day this summer, here's your chance to shop great deals before the holidays.
Amazon's biggest sale event of the year is happening — again: A second Prime Day-style sale will be October 11 and 12 according to an announcement released Sunday, September 25. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be similar to Prime Day with serious discounts on best-selling items. During Amazon Prime Day this year (July 12 and 13), Amazon shoppers snagged amazing deals on air fryers, electronics, TVs and more. If you're trying to plan your sale strategy a second time, we're here to help. Here's how we're planning to shop Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in October.
What Is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. (Even bigger than Cyber Week and Black Friday!) We expect Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, scheduled for October 11 and 12, to be a very similar sale. According to Amazon's press release, this sale, which will last for two days, will give shoppers access to early holiday deals on kitchen tools, appliances, televisions, electronics, home goods, fashion and more.
Do You Need to Be a Prime Member?
If you didn't sign up for Amazon Prime shipping last year, now's the time to do so. Only Prime members are able to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Prime membership costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.
When Do Amazon's Deals Start?
Amazon's Prime Day deals usually start before the official start of Prime Day, and we have similar expectations for the Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon shoppers will likely find Amazon devices, TVs, and subscriptions to Amazon Music, Wondery+, IMDbPro, Amazon Live and Audible Premium on sale. Plus, Prime members will be able to snag discounts on groceries with Amazon Fresh Store benefits. We'll be keeping an eye on some of our favorite kitchen brands including Le Creuset, Vitamix, KitchenAid and Instant Brands for sales and deals, too. You'll also find home and electronic deals you don't want to miss in the days leading up to Prime Day. The official Prime Fall Deals Event start date is October 11 at 12am PDT.
What Should You Buy at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Best-sellers and larger appliances tend to sell out first on Prime Day, so shop those on October 11, if you can. I you've had your eye on the Instant Vortex air fryer for months now, or have been dying to buy a KitchenAid stand mixer for less, start with those products first. Add them to your cart and buy immediately. They may not be there when you're ready to shop a couple of hours later.
And don't forget to check out our must-buy lists. We love shopping — and writing about it — so when you're feeling overwhelmed by the thousands of products on sale for Amazon's sales, we're here to help. Starting the morning of Amazon's Prime Fall Deals Event, October 11, we'll be putting together lists of the best sale prices for top products we swear by. If you're not sure where to start, these picks are a way to narrow your Prime Day shopping strategy with ease.
Deals to Shop While You Wait for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Like we said, Prime Day-style deals tend to start early. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is no exception. Don't wait until October 11 to start shopping. These products are already on sale and worth the buy immediately.
