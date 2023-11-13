Recipes
Cooked and Booked: Food and True Crime Come Together In New Podcast Hosted by Sunny Anderson

The Kitchen host and true crime obsessive is digging into some deliciously dangerous cases.

November 13, 2023
By: FN Dish Editor

Never thought food and true crime could go together? Well, think again.

Sunny Anderson – host of The Kitchen, true crime aficionado and former radio personality at HOT 97 and more – now hosts Cooked and Booked, a brand-new Food Network podcast where food and true crime get blitzed, blended and baked into one deliciously dangerous dish. Really – they pair perfectly, like an entrée and booze.

Don’t believe us? Wait until you hear the stories Sunny has to spill.

In each episode, Sunny will be joined by some special guests: Charles Holmes, podcast host and staff writer at The Ringer; Daryn Carp, co-host of true crime podcast Shaken and Disturbed; Nina Parker, journalist, television host and fashion designer; Laci Mosley, actor, comedian and podcast host of Scam Goddess; and Dan Pelosi, a.k.a. Grossy Pelosi, a chef, bestselling cookbook author and a self-proclaimed “gay male Pinterest Mom.”

Together, they’ll talk about how each case unfolds – and offer a bit of cheffy insight into some of the foods at the center of these stories. Here’s a little taste of what’s to come: New York City turf wars involving … ice cream trucks? A years-long, Anna Delvey-esque fraud scheme in the elite wine world. Plus, the high-stakes, family scandal behind Benihana that smells a lot like Succession.

Whether you’re new to the true crime genre, or been in it for a minute, you’ll have plenty to chew on.

Catch Cooked and Booked beginning November 14.

Subscribe to Cooked and Booked on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Watch Sunny Anderson on The Kitchen, Saturdays at 11a|10c.

