The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
discovery+

Kraft Real Mayo and Juicy Couture Come Together for a Smooth Collab

We’ll be wearing the bedazzled deep blue tracksuit everywhere.

November 01, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Juicy Couture/Kraft

Photo courtesy of Juicy Couture/Kraft

We may wear our favorite workout gear to work off a giant mayo-laden sandwich, but would we wear mayo as the gear itself? Sounds like a paradox but it’s an actual consideration as Kraft Real Mayo and Juicy Couture have teamed up to explore their shared appreciation of “smooth textures” in the The Smooth Lover’s Collection.

While this is all hilarious, it actually makes a certain kind of velvety textured sense and the deep blue plush velour tracksuit will have the word “Smooth” emblazoned where “Juicy” would normally appear. There’s also going to be a fetch white velour tube top inscribed with the words “Mayo Couture.” Both will be totally blinged out, of course, because what else would you expect from a mayo-centric line that Juicy Couture is involved in?

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Juicy Couture/Kraft

Photo courtesy of Juicy Couture/Kraft

Brand collabs are nothing new, with everything from Care Bears-inspired chocolate bars to Eggo waffles teaming up to create a nog in recent months. But mayo and sweat suits joining as one in the name of velvety smooth fashionable fitness? This is the collab we’ve been waiting our whole lives for.

The Smooth Lover’s Collection will be available exclusively at mayocouture.com, beginning November 1.

