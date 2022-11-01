Kraft Real Mayo and Juicy Couture Come Together for a Smooth Collab
We’ll be wearing the bedazzled deep blue tracksuit everywhere.
We may wear our favorite workout gear to work off a giant mayo-laden sandwich, but would we wear mayo as the gear itself? Sounds like a paradox but it’s an actual consideration as Kraft Real Mayo and Juicy Couture have teamed up to explore their shared appreciation of “smooth textures” in the The Smooth Lover’s Collection.
While this is all hilarious, it actually makes a certain kind of velvety textured sense and the deep blue plush velour tracksuit will have the word “Smooth” emblazoned where “Juicy” would normally appear. There’s also going to be a fetch white velour tube top inscribed with the words “Mayo Couture.” Both will be totally blinged out, of course, because what else would you expect from a mayo-centric line that Juicy Couture is involved in?
Brand collabs are nothing new, with everything from Care Bears-inspired chocolate bars to Eggo waffles teaming up to create a nog in recent months. But mayo and sweat suits joining as one in the name of velvety smooth fashionable fitness? This is the collab we’ve been waiting our whole lives for.
The Smooth Lover’s Collection will be available exclusively at mayocouture.com, beginning November 1.
