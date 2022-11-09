Tropicana’s New Accessory Turns Your Juice Bottle Into a ‘Mimosa Maker’

Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Glazed Meatloaf for Better In A Sheet Pan, as seen on Food Network
Sheet-Pan Glazed Meatloaf
Description: Food Network Kitchen's White Chocolate Chip Cookies. Keywords: Egg, Vanilla Extract, White Chocolate Chips, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar.
White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Balsamic Glazed Turkey, as seen on Food Network.
Balsamic-Glazed Turkey
CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk,CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Bruschetta of Camembert or brie cheese with red grapes, rosemary and balsamic. crostini. Gourmet wine snacks for foodies. Italian antipasti. Selective focus
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Currently Obsessed With...
Kellogg’s New Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish
Shop
What's New
23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill
7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker
8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries
8 Thanksgiving Meal Kits to Make Cooking Dinner Easier
8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Tropicana’s New Accessory Turns Your Juice Bottle Into a ‘Mimosa Maker’

The spray top has three settings ‘Whisper,’ ‘Spritz’ and ‘Shower,’ so you can perfect your OJ-to-bubbly ratio.

November 09, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tropicana

Photo courtesy of Tropicana

Those orange juice-optimizing innovators at Tropicana have done it again. The OJ brand is introducing a new invention we can only assume was conceived by the same team that, in roughly the past year, brought us orange-juice flavored toothpaste (no minty flavor to ruin the taste of your morning glass of Tropicana) and a cereal made to go with orange juice (because a survey conducted that orange juice on cereal is a thing people do).

The juice maker’s latest world-rocking creation: the Tropicana Mimosa Maker, a limited-edition doohickey that transforms a bottle of Tropicana into “the ultimate OJ diffuser.”

Recognizing that perspectives vary as to the perfect OJ-to-bubbly ratio in a mimosa, the “fresh, first-of-its-kind” thingamabob (they call it an “accessory,” so perhaps we should too) fits atop a 12-ounce Tropicana bottle to let you optimize your mimosa, up your brunch game and (this part is key) amuse your dining companions.

The Tropicana Mimosa Maker features a fetching orange-slice-shaped design and three different spray settings — “Whisper,” “Spritz” and (somewhat frighteningly) “Shower” — so you can basically choose to minimize or maximize the citrus in your bubbly, gently boozy brunch drink.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tropicana

Photo courtesy of Tropicana

The accessory offers the user “total citrus control,” the brand promises. “Perfect mimosas are just a spray away!”

How can you get your hands on this strange, yet alluring creation? Mimosa lovers 21 and over can visit TropicanaMimosaMaker.com through tomorrow — Thursday, November 10 — for a chance to win a kit that includes it, along with Tropicana Original No Pulp Single-Serve, two glasses and two sustainable paper straws.

So fun and silly! What will these OJ-loving geniuses come up with next?

Related Content:

Thanksgiving Will Be Weird This Year: Green Bean Casserole Seltzer Is Now a Thing

5 Cocktail Glasses You Actually Need, According to a Spirits Expert

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

Next Up

Is It Too Good to Be True? Tropicana Creates Toothpaste That Won’t Ruin Orange Juice

We’ve all had a morning glass ruined by some minty freshness.

Tropicana Launches a Cereal Made to Be Doused in Orange Juice

Apparently, a surprising number of people prefer orange juice on their breakfast cereal.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill Nov 9, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker Nov 9, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries Nov 9, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

8 Thanksgiving Meal Kits to Make Cooking Dinner Easier Nov 8, 2022

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022 Nov 9, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

20 Pies You Can Ship Directly to Friends and Family This Thanksgiving Nov 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

45 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Nov 7, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Holiday Gifting Nov 8, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

11 Chic Candlestick Holders You Can Buy Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving? Nov 9, 2022

By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler and Brittany Loggins

25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Nov 4, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer Nov 3, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting Nov 3, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty Nov 2, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

24 Fruit Baskets and Gifts for the Holidays Nov 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Walmart's Black Friday Sales Are Starting Next Week Nov 9, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

20 Best Wine Gift Baskets You Need This Holiday Season Nov 1, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Just Dropped Limited-Edition Holiday Collections Nov 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

38 Best Christmas Ornaments for Food Lovers Nov 1, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 30 Gifts for Food Lovers Nov 2, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and T.K. Brady

Le Creuset's New Color Is Giving All the Cozy Fall Vibes Nov 2, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers Nov 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022 Nov 8, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

5 Best Store-Bought Stuffings, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Gifts for the Couple Who Loves to Cook Nov 4, 2022

By: Allison Russo

30 Bountiful Gift Baskets of Food We Actually Want to Eat Nov 4, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

30 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Oct 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 2, 2022

By: John deBary

7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online Oct 27, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald