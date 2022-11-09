Tropicana’s New Accessory Turns Your Juice Bottle Into a ‘Mimosa Maker’
The spray top has three settings ‘Whisper,’ ‘Spritz’ and ‘Shower,’ so you can perfect your OJ-to-bubbly ratio.
Those orange juice-optimizing innovators at Tropicana have done it again. The OJ brand is introducing a new invention we can only assume was conceived by the same team that, in roughly the past year, brought us orange-juice flavored toothpaste (no minty flavor to ruin the taste of your morning glass of Tropicana) and a cereal made to go with orange juice (because a survey conducted that orange juice on cereal is a thing people do).
The juice maker’s latest world-rocking creation: the Tropicana Mimosa Maker, a limited-edition doohickey that transforms a bottle of Tropicana into “the ultimate OJ diffuser.”
Recognizing that perspectives vary as to the perfect OJ-to-bubbly ratio in a mimosa, the “fresh, first-of-its-kind” thingamabob (they call it an “accessory,” so perhaps we should too) fits atop a 12-ounce Tropicana bottle to let you optimize your mimosa, up your brunch game and (this part is key) amuse your dining companions.
The Tropicana Mimosa Maker features a fetching orange-slice-shaped design and three different spray settings — “Whisper,” “Spritz” and (somewhat frighteningly) “Shower” — so you can basically choose to minimize or maximize the citrus in your bubbly, gently boozy brunch drink.
The accessory offers the user “total citrus control,” the brand promises. “Perfect mimosas are just a spray away!”
How can you get your hands on this strange, yet alluring creation? Mimosa lovers 21 and over can visit TropicanaMimosaMaker.com through tomorrow — Thursday, November 10 — for a chance to win a kit that includes it, along with Tropicana Original No Pulp Single-Serve, two glasses and two sustainable paper straws.
So fun and silly! What will these OJ-loving geniuses come up with next?
