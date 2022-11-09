Tropicana’s New Accessory Turns Your Juice Bottle Into a ‘Mimosa Maker’

Those orange juice-optimizing innovators at Tropicana have done it again. The OJ brand is introducing a new invention we can only assume was conceived by the same team that, in roughly the past year, brought us orange-juice flavored toothpaste (no minty flavor to ruin the taste of your morning glass of Tropicana) and a cereal made to go with orange juice (because a survey conducted that orange juice on cereal is a thing people do).