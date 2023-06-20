Recipes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

You Could Get Paid to Eat Pizza and Cheese

Talk about a dream job.

June 20, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1389938599

Photo by: Adrian Tudor / 500px/Getty Images

Adrian Tudor / 500px/Getty Images

Eating pizza and nibbling on cheese may be one of your favorite leisure activities. Now it can be your job.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research is currently seeking people who are “passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza and other dairy products” — butter, milk, cheese powder, yogurt, but, alas, not ice cream — to work on the state-flagship campus as “Descriptive Sensory Panelists.”

If that’s you, note that applications for the positions are open only through Wednesday, June 21, at 11:55 pm Central Daylight Time.

Those hired for the positions after an interview round will be trained to become “expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes” and “should expect to be tasting up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week along with other food products,” according to the official job listing.

Each tasting session will be three consecutive hours long and you may be asked to work as many as three sessions per week, although scheduling may vary. You’ll be paid a $15 hourly wage — so you could get paid up to $135 per week to eat pizza and cheese.

Clearly, it’s not quite enough to live on — although you’d probably save on your food bill — but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of people from applying for just five available positions. The new hires will work alongside an existing panel of 15 tasters, who are called upon to evaluate about 15 to 20 attributes of the pizzas they are tasting and sometimes to taste two pizzas at different temperatures at once.

Brandon Prochaska, the center’s sensory coordinator, seems a little perplexed by the outpouring of interest.

“Not that it’s not a good job or anything, but I think sometimes people see us as fanciful. It’s just eating cheese,” Brandon Prochaska, the center’s sensory coordinator, tells WiscNews.com.

Oh, and one more caveat. Tasters don’t actually swallow the cheese products; they spit them out after tasting and responding to them.

“You have to cleanse a palate basically between samples and if you swallow it, you’re going to maybe regurgitate a little bit of that, plus you get full,” Mark Johnson, a senior scientist at the center, explains to WiscNews.com.

Makes sense.

Before Indian Weddings, The Party Starts Early with Ladoos

Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery's Iconic Banana Pudding

The 6 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

Wanna Get Paid to Eat Pizza? This App’s Got the Job for You

50 people across the country can nab this role for their home state.

Mr. Pringles Gets a Glow Up

The Pringles mascot is getting a makeover for the first time in 20 years.

Vegetarians Don’t Have to Miss Out on Pizza Hut’s Pepperoni Pizza Anymore

The chain and Beyond Meat are testing a plant-based pepperoni in five markets. Is it near you?

Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

These chains will help you get your taco on with deals and freebies on October 4.

Which State Eats the Most Candy Corn?

See where your state stands on the love-it-or-hate-it Halloween treat.

McDonald’s Customer Asks for ‘Extra Pickles,’ Gets 25 of Them

The Reddit post has sparked a lively debate: Were the pickles passive aggressive, or just generous?

Get Your Free Reusable Red Cup at Starbucks on November 17

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Get Your Flannels Out: Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks Tomorrow

So long, summer!

So long, summer!

Please Don’t Eat the Plastic in Fruit Roll-Ups

After several concerning videos, Fruit Roll-Ups felt compelled to release an official warning to TikTokers not to eat the plastic wrapped around its fruit leather.

What Does Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eat Every Day?

Here’s how the Black Adam star keeps his superhero physique on — and off — screen.

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 14, 2023

By: Patty Lee

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 13, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Wood Chips for Grilling, According to Experts Jun 9, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad Jun 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Father's Day Gifts for New Dads Jun 15, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

20 Father's Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore's Cookware Line Just Added a "Hero Pan" Jun 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Jun 2, 2023

By: John deBary

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Jun 12, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon May 31, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen