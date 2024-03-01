Recipes
Auntie Anne’s Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Basketball Buckets

Just in time for all the college-hoops excitement.

March 01, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Auntie Anne's

Photo courtesy of Auntie Anne's

For basketball fans, March means March Madness: the brackets, the buckets — all the NCAA excitement. And if you’re the kind of hoops fan who prefers to enjoy the college-tourney action in the comfort of your own living room, with snacks, for the past few years, the pretzel mavens at Auntie Anne’s have brought you a really fun way to do that: Basketball Buckets.

The adorable, limited-edition, soft-bite-pretzel-filled buckets — which are not officially affiliated with NCAA or March Madness, just inspired by the excitement of the tournament season — offer the chance to dunk (but maybe don’t dribble) pretzel nuggets in a backboard-and-hooplike-bucket situation.

This year, the fan favorite Basketball Buckets are returning with a new bucket wrap and backboard design. The 2024 version also features a divider inside each bucket that allows you to mix and match different nugget varieties. You can choose to fill your bucket with Original Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Nuggets, Mini Dogs or Pepperoni Nuggets — and then practice your layups and bank shots while you watch the games.

They’ll be available from March 11 to April 8 at Auntie Anne’s locations nationwide. Prices range from $24.99 for no protein to $29.99 with protein.

“Team Original or Sweet Cinnamon Sugar?” the brand asks. “May the best nugget win.”

Best of luck with your brackets.

