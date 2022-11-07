15 Food Freebies Veterans and Active Duty Military Can Claim This Veterans Day

White Castle: The fast-food chain is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Friday, November 11. No purchase is necessary, but veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID. White Castle will also be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging on Veterans Day. The front of the box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo, and features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.