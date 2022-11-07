Recipes
15 Food Freebies Veterans and Active Duty Military Can Claim This Veterans Day

These chains are offering free meals to say thanks on Friday, November 11.

November 07, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

There are plenty of ways to honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, November 11. You could attend a parade or event, visit a VA hospital, make a donation to an organization that supports veterans or simply say thank you to the veterans and active service members in your life.

Plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores and other chains also show their gratitude to veterans and active or retired service members on Veterans Day each year by offering them a free (yes, actually free) meal or menu item. It’s a sweet — or savory — way to say thanks to folks who have strived hard and sacrificed on our country’s behalf.

Here are some food-and-drink freebies that veterans, active duty military and, in some cases, their spouses can enjoy on this day that has been set aside to honor their service:

Photo by: Rick Kern/Photo courtesy of Applebee's

Rick Kern/Photo courtesy of Applebee's

Applebee’s: This year, for the 15th consecutive year, Applebee’s will offer a complimentary meal to veterans on Veterans Day. The chain will provide all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves and National Guard with an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. On November 11, veterans can select from the following options: six-ounce Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Oriental Chicken Salad, Three-Cheese Chicken Penne; they will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to-go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bob Evans: On Veterans Day, Bob Evans Restaurants will provide a free comforting meal to veterans and active duty military. Those who show proof of military service can choose from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites. The offer is valid for dine-in customers only. More information is available here.

Bonefish Grill: Honoring Veterans Day on November 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp (“crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce”) along with a soft drink to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. The offer is available all day, with no purchase required. (Note that Bonefish Grill offers a 10 percent Heroes Discount to service members, veterans and first responders all year round.)

California Pizza Kitchen: On Friday, November 11, all Veterans and Active Military are invited to dine at CPK and receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage plus a choice of one entrée from a prix fixe menu.

Chili’s: On Veterans Day, veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. The deal is available for in-restaurant only. Find more information here.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Friday, November 11, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free personal one-topping pizza for any active duty, national guard, retired service member or veteran with valid Military ID or proof of military service. No purchase is required, and the promo code is #5970; the deal is limited to one per person and is not available for delivery.

IHOP: The pancake chain is making its Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes on the house for veterans and active duty military this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11, those with a military ID or proof of service who stop in at participating restaurants can enjoy a free stack.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering veterans, active duty military and reservists a free meal consisting of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp (six breaded, butterflied, lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce), Fries and Coleslaw. The offer is available to those who show a valid military ID or proof of service for dine-in and to-go orders placed at Red Lobster restaurants between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Red Robin: This Veterans Day, Red Robin is inviting all veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The deal is available for dine-in only; more information is available here.

Starbucks: As it has in previous years, Starbucks will offer veterans, military service members and military spouses a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks locations. This year it will also expand this offer to include a free tall (12-ounce) iced coffee. Additionally, the coffee chain will donate $200,000 to support veterans, splitting the donation evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon.

TCBY: On Friday, November 11, Veterans and Active Military members who show a valid ID can enjoy their first six ounces of frozen yogurt for free.

TGI Fridays: From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military personnel who dine in at participating TGI Fridays can receive a free meal, choosing one of the following selections: Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries, Crispy Chicken Fingers with Seasoned Fries and Coleslaw, 6 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin with Mashed Potatoes and Garlic-Butter Broccoli, and Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken. To redeem the deal, veterans and active duty military personnel should present a valid military ID at participating locations, as the deal is dine-in only.

TravelAmerica: On Friday, November 11, TravelAmerica is inviting all active military and veterans who show proof of military service to enjoy a free meal — breakfast, lunch or dinner — at a participating full-serve or quick-serve TA restaurant. The deal is available for dine-in at participating restaurants only and includes a meal up to $15 value at participating quick-serve or up to $18 value at a participating full-serve restaurants inside TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is thanking members of the U.S. military past or present with a free breakfast combo offer. Veterans and active military can claim their free breakfast by showing a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card at a participating Wendy’s location in-store or at the drive-thru on Friday, November 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Note that Wendy’s breakfast hours may vary by location, so check your local restaurant’s hours here.

White Castle: The fast-food chain is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Friday, November 11. No purchase is necessary, but veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID. White Castle will also be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging on Veterans Day. The front of the box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo, and features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.

7-Eleven: On November 11, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes will offer veterans a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100 percent all-beef hot dog. The deal is available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

