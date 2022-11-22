Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Apple Toddy
Trending Recipes
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Food Network Kitchen Step by Steps
The Best French Toast Casserole
Food Network Kitchen’s Whole Apples and Honey Cake, as seen on Food Network.
Hidden Apples and Honey Cake
Super Sloppy Joes
Super Sloppy Joes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese
Stouffer’s Bloody Mary Mix Is Inspired by Its Famous Lasagna – And the Brand Is Giving It Away for Free
Shop
What's New
What to Buy from Walmart's Black Friday Sale
The Best Kitchen Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale
15 Best Christmas China Patterns for a Beautiful Holiday Dinner
25 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy For $25 or Less
The 28 Best Cookbooks of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Social Stars Enter Boot Camp with Anne Burrell and New Mentor Darnell Ferguson

An all-new season of Worst Cooks in America premieres Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8|7c.

Photo by: Jason DeCrow

Jason DeCrow

The competitors are influencers online but clueless in the kitchen in Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations, premiering with a supersized 90-minute episode on Sunday, January 1 at 8|7c. Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by Darnell Ferguson to lead culinary boot camp, where they take on the kitchen chaos, food fumbles and culinary confusion of these trending competitors IRL. From a paleontologist TikToker and pop culture trendsetters to the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, the cast is filled with larger-than-life personalities who are determined to win “likes” for their improving cooking skills. With the red team led by Anne and blue by Darnell, this season’s competition is more buzz-worthy than ever, including challenges inspired by viral trends like Poke-Bowl-Go, Cake or Fake and Ice-Bucket trivia. In the end, only the most improved recruit left standing is awarded a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.

Photo by: Jason DeCrow

Jason DeCrow

The competitors are: comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York); “QuarantTeaTime” actor Michael Judson Berry @mjudsonberry (Jersey City, New Jersey); Tessica Brown, known for her Gorilla Glue hair mishap, @im_d_ollady (Violet, Louisiana); flight attendant-by-day David Chen @davidchenofficial (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); singing sensation Naje Elmore @who_she_naje (Texarkana, Texas); K-drama and K-pop enthusiast Tina Kim @kdramalogic (Los Angeles, California); puppeteer Adam Kreutinger @adamkreutinger (Williamsville, New York); “Top 5 Hottest” trendsetter Paris Nicholson @parisnicholson (Miami, Florida); paleontologist TikToker Eliza Petersen @lizemopetey (West Jordan, Utah); “Mr. Spooky” Mitchell Ralston @mrspooky13 (Huntingdon Beach, California); YouTuber Sabrina Rios @abelinasabrina (Los Angeles, California) and Nick Trawick, known for his TikTok character “Kleptora,” @nicktrawick13 (Los Angeles, California).

Photo by: Jason DeCrow

Jason DeCrow

In the supersized season premiere, Anne and Darnell welcome the twelve social media-savvy, but culinary challenged recruits to boot camp. Before picking teams, Anne and Darnell kick off the competition by having the recruits make their baseline signature dish to show off their skiils, or lack therof, in the kitchen. Then in the main dish challenge, the recruits learn a unique way to cook chicken – under a brick! After assessing everyone’s skills, teams are chosen and the competition heats up leading into weekly eliminations. In upcoming episodes, boot camp is transformed into ancient Greece for souvlaki and grilled octopus challenges; culinary, physical and mental skills are put to the test in a Survivor-inspired contest and fan-favorite recruits Marti Cummings and Peachez Iman-Cummings return. In the finale on Sunday, February 5 at 8|7c, the two most improved recruits put their culinary skills to the test and serve a three-course restaurant quality meal to a panel of food experts. After a blind taste test, judges Karen Akunowicz, Kalen Allen and Leah Cohen decide who wins $25,000 and bragging rights for their team leader.

Next Up

Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence Are Back to Whip New Boot Camp Recruits Into Culinary Shape

Worst Cooks in America returns for Season 8 with Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence, and a new batch of culinary misfits.

A Fresh Batch of Cooking-Challenged Celebrities Enter Boot Camp

Meet the seven celebrity worst cooks entering Boot Camp for a chance to win $25,000 for charity.

There's a New Chef in Boot Camp: Tyler Florence Joins Anne Burrell on Worst Cooks in America, Season 6

Food Network's Worst Cooks in America is back for Season 6 and this time Tyler Florence is joining Anne Burrell to coach 14 of the worst cooks imaginable.

Anne Burrell Bio

With her trademark spiky blond hair and pumped-up personality, Anne Burrell has worked at some of the top restaurants in New York and studied the culinary landscape and traditions of Italy. Anne makes restaurant dishes accessible and reveals concise, easy-to-master techniques for the at-home cook on her Food Network series Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. On her show Chef Wanted, Anne helps top restaurateurs find candidates with the right experience and creativity to become executive chefs. On Worst Cooks in America, Anne joins Tyler Florence in mentoring teams of hopeless home cooks from around the country, putting them through culinary boot camp. In 2011, Anne published her first cookbook, Cook Like a Rock Star, which gives home cooks the confidence and support to be rock stars in their own kitchens. Her cookbook earned a place on the New York Times Best Seller list. In 2013, Anne released her second cookbook, Own Your Kitchen. Growing up in upstate New York, Anne developed a passion for food and cooking at an early age. After obtaining an English and communications degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, she pursued her interest in the restaurant business by enrolling in the Culinary Institute of America. Following graduation, she spent a year in Italy attending the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners while working at La Taverna del Lupo in Umbria and La Bottega del' 30, a Michelin one-star restaurant in Tuscany. During this year, Anne grew to truly appreciate and understand the philosophy of Italian cuisine and culture, which left a lasting impact on her culinary point of view. Upon her arrival in New York City, Anne was hired as a sous chef at Felidia, working with Lidia Bastianich. She then served as a chef at Savoy, where she cooked over an open wood fire and created flavorful menus inspired by Mediterranean countries. Here Anne developed her personal culinary style: rustic food made with pure and simple ingredients with intense flavors. Anne then took the opportunity to spread her culinary knowledge and passion as a teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education. After three years, Anne went back to the restaurant business, serving as the executive chef at Lumi. As the executive chef at New York hot spot Centro Vinoteca from its opening in July 2007 through September 2008, Anne served up her "creative-authentic" Italian menu of small plates (piccolini), antipasti, pastas and main courses accented by her trademark bold, pure flavors.

Anne Burrell Shares More Secrets

Cooking Tips from Anne Burrell

Worst Cooks in America coach Anne Burrell has some tough-love advice for the truly helpless.

Enter for a Chance to Win a Copy of Anne Burrell’s Cook Like a Rock Star Cookbook

Comeback Kitchen According to Mentor Valerie: "This Is Like the Roughest Boot Camp You Could Ever Imagine"

Hear from Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen mentor Valerie Bertinelli as she previews what's ahead in this brand-new competition.

Love Match Made at Worst Cooks in America Boot Camp

Watch this video to relive the funniest moment of Carla's head-over-heels crush on Bobby Flay during Food Network's Worst Cooks in America.

Rock and Bowl With Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell bowled with the best of them last night at her Rock & Bowl cookbook release party at Lucky Strike in New York City during the New York Wine and Food Festival 2011.