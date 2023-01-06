Long-Standing Food Feuds Are Settled in New Series Hosted by Superchef Darnell Ferguson

In the series premiere, Darnell welcomes Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila to settle their Tournament of Champions rivalry - the two were tied in every category, until Jet won a rematch in the finale by one point. Since she has historically come out on top, Antonia is determined to restore order in the universe - while Jet is ready to defend his win. Then it’s mentor vs. protégé as restaurateur Brian Malarkey takes on Chef Carlos Anthony. Brian and Carlos have opened ten restaurants together and Carlos is tired of pulling all the culinary weight while Brian gets the recognition – but does he have what it takes to step out of the shadows and win the spotlight. Upcoming episodes include a culinary commentator clash between Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar, an Iron Chef Gauntlet rivalry reunion with Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima and a dispute over social media is settled between San Diego’s Drew Bent and Claudia Sandoval.